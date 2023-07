Shah Rukh Khan is ready to take us on an adrenaline-pumping ride with his upcoming film Jawan. As if the Pathaan fever was not enough, SRK will be treating us with another action-packed film with Jawan. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Jawan’s trailer. Now, the wait is almost over. Going by a press release, issued by the makers of the Atlee directorial, it is confirmed that Jawan’s trailer will attached to the prints of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s, seventh segment of Mission Impossible, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Jawan’s trailer to release alongside Mission Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will be witnessing a grand premiere in Indian theaters on July 12. And the makers of Jawan, have selected the exact date, to release the trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. According to reports, IMAX multiplexes will also be screening Jawan’s trailer, alongside Mission Impossible 7. Mission Impossible is undoubtedly one of the greatest action franchises in Hollywood, and the trailer of Jawan, also an action-entertainer, releasing on the same date, is probably a smart move by the makers.

Shah Rukh Khan in a double role for Jawan

If reports are to be believed, Jawan will feature Shah Rukh Khan, in a never-before-seen avatar. The first-look poster of the superstar, sporting a bandaged face, smeared with blood has rightfully grabbed a lot of eyeballs from SRK fans. What’s more, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role in the film, which has leveled up our excitement. Earlier, fans were left disappointed when Jawan’s release date was shelved from June 2 to September 7. Now with the trailer releasing on July 12, they are once again brimming with high hopes.

Jawan cast

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara in the female lead. Vikram actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in as the antagonist, who is touted to come in a dangerous face-off with SRK. Moviegoers will also be experiencing a thrilling underwater sequence in Jawan, a scene of which was leaked on social media but deleted later on.

Shah Rukh Khan upcoming projects

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He will be sharing screen space with Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, alongside Boman Irani and Satish Shah. Not much is known about the film’s plot, except it is on the topic of immigration.