Jawan prevue broke the internet being the talk of the town. The film has already created a massive buzz around it as the prevue has crossed 100 million views within 24 hours. Shah Rukh Khan who is headlining the actioner is overwhelmed with the response. The superstar will share the screen with Nayanthara for the first time and the audience is quite excited to see two mega stars from two industries coming together. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan, husband of the actress, dropped a hint at a movie sequence featuring both leads and it has left fans gushing.

Nayanthara who is a lady superstar in Tamil cinema is making her Bollywood debut and it cannot be as big as Jawan. Her husband Vignesh Shivan is overjoyed about her dream debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan and what else one could ask for. He gave a shoutout to the team of Jawan through an Instagram story. Sharing the prevue on the story, the director heaped praises for Atlee who has helmed the action extravaganza. He then congratulated his wife for the dream debut and that the King is killing it. This caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan who has extended his love and gratitude towards the team and audience.

SRK took a screenshot of Vignesh Shivan's story and tweeted thanking him for all the love. He then cautioned to be aware of his wife now that she has now learned some kicks and punches. Responding to King Khan's tweet Vignesh Shivan gave a hit about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's romance scene in Jawan. He tweeted, "Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie, that she has learned from the king of romance." He is already cherishing it and happy about such a big dream debut with teh Badshah of Bollywood. Vignesh believes Atlee directorial Jawan will be a massive global blockbuster.

Jawan is a high-octane action drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles. Apart from them the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in important roles. The film helmed by Tamil ace director Atlee is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie is set to open in cinemas on 7th September 2023.