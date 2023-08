Everyone is only talking about Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan. The makers are going all out to create as much buzz as possible around the film. The film directed by Atlee stars prolific actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and more in pivotal roles. Though Shah Rukh Khan isn't conducting many interviews, the actor attended the grand audio launch event held in Chennai. It was an extravagant event and was attended by the top stars. All the stars were also their candid best. Vijay Sethupathi made a very funny revelation about his school love life. Also Read - Jawan: From standing outside Mannat to finally directing him, Atlee narrates his 13 year long manifestation to meet Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Sethupathi says he has finally sought his revenge

At the event, Vijay Sethupathi spoke about how he had a crush on a girl in the school time but she was a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He then joked saying that he has finally sought revenge from Shah Rukh Khan by being the villain in Jawan. He was quote saying, "When I was in school, I was in love with a girl. But she didn't know. Every Jaanu has a Ram after all (reference to his 2018 film '96). But that girl was in love with SRK. It has taken these many years to have my revenge." Of course, Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reply. The actor then further joked that Vijay Sethupathi may sought his revenge from him in the film but he cannot take away his girls.

Check out the video from Shah Rukh Khan audio launch event

The event was a HIT as a lot of interesting bits were shared by the stars. Editor Ruben went on to add that Shah Rukh Khan asked him to cut his portions from the film whilst trimming so that the work of other actors does not go in vain. Art director Muthuraj gave a shout out to Shah Rukh Khan for agreeing to shoot in Chennai as it created employment for almost 3000 people.