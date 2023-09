Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated movie Jawan releases worldwide in theatres today. The film is touted as one of the most awaited releases of the year and is expected to emerge as an all-time blockbuster. While Jawan is all set to have a grand opening day on Thursday, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is showing signs of slowing down at the box office. The film recently beat Shah Rukh’s other release of the year, Pathaan to become the fastest Hindi film to reach the Rs 500 crore-mark at the box office and is enjoying a dream run. But with the release of Jawan, the business of Gadar 2 has been impacted. Director Anil Sharma recently reacted to why both Jawan and Gadar 2 will work. Also Read - Jawan Celeb Review: Bollywood hails Atlee-directorial as Shah Rukh Khan’s best film ever [Check reactions]

Anil Sharma reacts to Gadar 2 vs Jawan box office clash

In a recent interview, Anil Sharma reflected on the mammoth success of Gadar 2 and how its business might get affected due to the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The filmmaker told Indian Express that both the films will work as the public wants to see "extravagant films."

The filmmaker added that 65% of Gadar 2's revenue came from single screens. The filmmaker added that with the release of Jawan, the film will witness a big success in the single screens and called the film as a "100% seeti-taaliyaan (whistles and claps) wali film."

Anil Sharma said that films like Gadar 2 and Jawan are important as they answer to the community experience the audiences have been craving for.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 27

On Wednesday, Gadar 2 collected Rs 2.80 crore at the Indian box office. The film’s collection was affected by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan storm and is expected to witness a huge dip in the coming days.

Jawan box office prediction day 1

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is expected to break all box office records on its opening day in India. The film is expected to collect over Rs 75 crore in India and over Rs 125 crore worldwide to emerge the biggest opener in Indian cinema. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.