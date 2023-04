Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his next dhamakedaar release Jawan along with south lady superstar Nayanthara and now that are reports that the film might clash with Yash's KGF 3 in 2023. An avid follower of Bollywood shared an update on his Twitter account mentioning what if Jawan and KGF 3 clash in 2023 and who will be the box office winner and the fans have already declared the winner in Yash. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh in Dhoom 4 and more actor combos we want in Bollywood films

Yash is right now the most biggest star in the industry, in fact who has been in the industry for years called Rocky Bhai the biggest star of the war right now on 's show Koffee With Karan 7. While talking about has proved to be the box office king in Hindi industry with the release of Pathaan. The film earned more than 1000 crore at the box office and yet failed to defeat Yash KGF 2 and that only shows that the south stars are still ruling over the Hindi industry.

But when it comes to Jawan, the excitement around the film is overwhelming as after the biggest blockbuster of Pathaan, you can expect the action double and that we have witnessed in the leaked video of the superstar, so this might you might get surprised to see the King Khan over powering Rocky Bhai, while even Yash is the biggest fan of SRK and in an interaction with BollywoodLife Yash was all praise for the superstar and called him the legend and his inspiration. Well, forget about the clash but we would loved to see these two stars coming together, what say?