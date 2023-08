The month of September is going to an entertaining one. Two Pan-India movies are going to make it to the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan's movie directed by Atlee that also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is set to release on September 7 and Prabhas' film Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel is going to release on September 28. Even though there is a gap of two weeks between the releases of both the films, fans are pitting Jawan against Salaar. The overseas box office numbers through advance bookings of both the films are being scrutinised. Now, here's another reason why fans feel Jawan vs Salaar war is on. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Prabhas’ Salaar: A Look at new movies, series releasing in September 2023

Salaar trailer release date locked too?

Today, it was announced that the trailer of Prabhas' Jawan will be released on August 31. Earlier, glimpse of the film were released as prevue and now a full-fledged trailer of Jawan is going to hit the internet. After the big announcement, it is now being reported that Salaar trailer will also release this week. Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that it is confirmed that Salaar trailer will release this week. Whether it is before or after the release of Jawan trailer, is yet to be known. Fans are reacting to the post and a comment read, "now it is officially Jawan vs Salaar." Will Salaar trailer release impact Jawan's buzz?

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media account and teased that Jawan trailer release would happen at Burj Khalifa on August 31st at 9 PM. The makers are going all out to ensure that the film turns out bigger and better.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post below:

Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY! pic.twitter.com/IUi4AkGrZy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 28, 2023

For the past few days, Jawan and Salaar have been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans have been desperately waiting for the trailers of both the films to release. Earlier, reports suggested that the trailer of Salaar will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan in theatres. The trailer of The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal will also be attached. There is no confirmation on it though.