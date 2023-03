Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan video was recently leaked online, and it sent all the jitters to King Khan’s fans and made them restless to watch the film. As the entry video of the superstar actor got leaked online from Jawan, the fans are going bonkers and are calling it a massive hit and claiming that it will break all the records of his latest release, Pathaan. Jawan is another release of Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan, and this Atlee's directorial is going to be another winner, say fans, all thanks to the leaked video. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to beat Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gadar 2 at the box office?

Later, the video was deleted online as Shah Rukh Khan, and the makers want the curiosity level to be intact so people can enjoy this cinematic masterpiece in the theaters. Ever since SRK’s video has been leaked from Jawan, the fans are trending the film on Twitter. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan fans hid in his make-up room in Mannat for 8-hours before getting caught, reveals Mumbai Police

#Pathaan is the only Bollywood movie to cross 700K interests on BOOK MY SHOW.

.#Jawan might be the 1st Bollywood film ever to hit 1 Million interests on BOOK MY SHOW ?#ShahRukhKhan? is here to demolish the records #SRK? @iamsrk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R9Ls1FDC1M — Mohd Ahtisham Ahsan (@MohdAhtishamAh1) March 11, 2023

#Jawan is already breaking each and every record 45K+ peoples are already interested just for a title announcement a year ago Can easily touch 1M+ interested on BookMyShow ?????????#ShahRukhKhan #Jawan pic.twitter.com/gsKCkAR4d7 — Srk Fans Trends (@SrkFansTrends_) March 11, 2023

#Jawan leaked scenes are just fire? This is exactly what SHAH RUKH KHAN is going to do with BOX OFFICE RECORDS this year. The Belt Treatment..#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/ml1oiyVU3w — Amit. (@iOnlyAJ) March 10, 2023

Talking about Jawan, the film is also claimed to heal other records like ’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and ’s Gadar 2. As per a survey on BookMyShow, the popularity of Jawan is higher compared to these two most-anticipated films. Now it will be interesting to see if fans speculations is going to come true that Jawan will break Pathaan records.