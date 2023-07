Jawan is one of the highly anticipated films after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan released earlier this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit theaters and ahead of the much-awaited release Jawan prevue dropped two days back. Prevue which is not even a teaser broke the internet and the film is most talked about right now. There is a massive buzz around it and people are calling it massy film. The film has all the aspects like action, drama, SRK in negative roles, and more to attract the moviegoers. In addition, the superstar is already riding high on the success of Pathaan so the question that arises is if Jawan will outdo the number of the Siddharth Anand directorial. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan has a word of caution for Vignesh Shivan as he gushes over Nayanthara

Pathan was a super duper hit breaking several records and setting milestones. The film is one of the highest grosser in Bollywood collecting over Rs 500 crore in the domestic market and approximately Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Citing the buzz surrounding Jawan it wonder if Shah Rukh Khan will break the records set by his own film. To put an end to the curiosity we contacted trade expect Akshaye Rathee. He said, “talking about Shah Rukh Khan whose presence itself is a massive factor, it is like a Tamil film featuring a Hindi superstar as there is Atlee who is one of the successful Tamil directors directing it. There is Anirudh Ravichander who's a Tamil music director, Nayanthara who is called lady superstar in Tamil cinema, and Vijay Sethupathi playing the villain.” Also Read - Before Jawan times when Shah Rukh Khan played double roles in films and their box office collection

According to him all these certainly are big elements of the film. “So all of these things put together virtually make it a movie that will not just do phenomenally well in the Hindi speaking, but also in the southern parts of India because of these people,” Akshaye added. “So there are a lot of factors. As much as Pathaan was lovely it didn't do any kind of mega size business in Tamil Nadu so that is what I think would possibly make Jawan potentially bigger film than Pathaan.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee for Jawan, director responds with a heartfelt note, ‘Chief, I’m living the dream’

Trending Now

Talking about marketing strategy Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan makers should follow to make the film big as it is pan-India, Akshaye Rathee said, “going in a direction which is similar to that of Pathaan may make sense where after this prevue, the film doesn't need any kind of an over-aggressive marketing push.” He thinks putting out just a few songs or the final trailer would be more than enough to give it a massive draw. He then emphasized, “because this prevue itself has been so ballistic and exciting that I'm sure even if the movie is released the day after tomorrow, if it's completed, people will turn up in massive numbers. And I'm pretty sure that without having to do much in terms of being out there it will do fine.”

Jawan is an action extravaganza helmed by Atlee. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan the film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover in important roles. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Jawan is all set to release in theaters on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.