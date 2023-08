Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming mass actioner Jawan is the hottest property on social media. Fans of the star are waiting with overflowing enthusiasm for the trailer of the Atlee film. Jawan is special for a number of reasons. It is the first time Shah Rukh Khan will venture into the South Indian markets in a big way. The film has a terrific line-up of stars from the South starting from the gorgeous Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani. Plus, the music is by Anirudh Ravichander who has his own fanbase. Now, Shah Rukh Khan looks set to have a bumper opening in Kerala as well. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer a Money Heist remake? Mukesh Chhabra reacts, reveals special info about the trailer

Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay fans come to the party

As we know, Kerala is one market where Hindi movies take a lower opening than Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. But this time, Malayalam fans of Thalapathy Vijay are ensuring that Jawan gets a staggering opening there. Even Pathaan did really well in South India for a Bollywood movie. They are adding shows in Kerala for Jawan, and SRK fans say they will reciprocate the love when Leo hits the screens later in 2023. Take a look at this tweet...

#ThalapathyVijay fans keep adding fan shows for #SRK's #Jawan in South India, Kerala! Many #ShahRukhKhan fans say they will surely reciprocate the bonding with #Leo in North India. pic.twitter.com/bp7K00QSdZ — George ?? (@georgeviews) August 25, 2023

Definitely. I am planning to go for #LEO FDFS here in vadodara gujarat. We are a group of 30 people. Hope they release it here full fledged. — Dr.Vardhman (@vardhmandagli) August 25, 2023

Not a single doubt should be there that we would do the same promotion for #Leo in North ? — Swapnil Tewary (@swapnilsrkian05) August 25, 2023

I'm watching #Leo with my friend in Kolkata ❤️ my first movie of Vijay sir in cinemas — SRK KA WARRIOR??? (@don_sunnik) August 26, 2023

Leo Teaser to be attached with Jawan

Many fans of Thalapathy Vijay want the teaser of Leo to be attached with Jawan. They feel it is a perfect opportunity to create buzz for the movie. Thalapathy Vijay has a small cameo in Jawan as per reports. Leo is going to come 30 days after Jawan. After Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's movie, Salaar and Leo have maximum buzz. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Jr NTR are four South Indian stars who have loyal fan bases in North India. Yash also joined them after the success of KGF 2. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay want the production house of Leo to leverage some of the North and overseas market collaborating with Jawan. Also Read - When Karan Johar hurt Jawan beauty Nayanthara’s fans with his comment on the biggest female South Indian actresses