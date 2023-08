Just like August, September is going to be an exciting month too. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 ruled the box office in the month of August and now it's time for King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, to take over in the first week of September with Jawan. Following him is South's biggest superstar Prabhas' new movie Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. On September 7, Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan will make it to the screens and two weeks later, Prabhas' Salaar will release. There is already a lot of hullabaloo around the box office collections of both the films. Well, while the trend of Jawan vs Salaar picks pace, here's an interesting news for all Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas fans. Also Read - Jawan to Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films in 2023, 2024 that prove King Khan will rule Bollywood box office

Double treat for Salaar and Jawan fans?

As per the latest updates, the trailer of Prabhas' movie Salaar may be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan directed by Atlee. Yes, you read that right! It is possibly going to be a double treat for all the fans. Going by a report in BollywoodHungama, the makers of Salaar are expected to send the trailer of the film to the theatres so that it can be played with Jawan. Since morning, Salaar Trailer is trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) as fans are waiting to get the latest update about the same. The makers are planning to release the trailer of Salaar in the first week of September. Another report in Box Office Worldwide also suggests that apart from Salaar, the trailer of Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family will be attached with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan.

Jawan vs Salaar at the box office

Talking about the box office numbers, there's great discussion around Jawan and Salaar's presales in overseas market. The advance bookings have already opened for both the films and a tremendous response is being witnessed. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the recent box office numbers of Salaar and mentioned that it has crossed the $350K with its advance bookings in USA. On the other hand, Jawan has made a business of $191K approximately at the USA box office. Jawan's numbers are till yesterday.

#Salaar is scoring BIG at USA?? box office. The recently added IMAX screens are also contributing to the movie. ||#Prabhas |#SalaarTrailer | #SalaarCeaseFire|| CROSSES $350K mark & ₹3 cr milestone. Advance sales - $386,780 [₹3.19 cr]

Locations - 321

Shows - 952

Tickets… pic.twitter.com/VLieEHfuhu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 27, 2023

#Jawan heading towards monstrous opening at USA?? box office. Advance sales - $191,279 [₹1.57 cr]

Locations - 431

Shows - 1822

Tickets - 12340 ||#ShahRukhKhan | #JawanTrailer || pic.twitter.com/UbRzHqi3ng — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 26, 2023

