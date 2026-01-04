Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij part ways after 14 years of marriage, leave fans…

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have separated after 14 years of marriage. The former couple shared a joint statement to confirm their divorce.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have confirmed that they have parted away after 14 years of their marriage. While rumours of their separation were going around for sometime, the confirmation of the same came as a shock to their fans. Jai and Mahhi shared a joint statement that they have parted ways but they continue to remain friends and co-parent their child. In a statement shared by Jay Bhanushali on his Instagram story, which reads, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children—Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer—we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”

“Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else.We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali,” the statement further read.

TRENDING NOW

Also Read Krushna Abhishek and more TV actors who broke stereotypes by marrying older women

Fans were seen quite disappointed to see their favourite couple breaking up after so many years. A user said, "If nothing is wrong then why are they divorcing each other???" Another wrote, "Have n't they condemnened when this news waa out long time ago Have they? Any way same old strory it seems these days Even long Time Relationship May have expiry date too." A comment read, "15 years n divorce. Wth. These celebs are literally ruining our culture..n people are blindly following them." Another fan wrote, "Never believe in love and never will... But the most suffering person in this situation is always child." Another user said, "Mahi vij ke divorcee unke face par dikh raha hai kafi ajib face ho gaya lgta hai raat bhar tension karti hogi bechari."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got hitched on November 11, 2011, after years of dating each other. They are parents of three children- daughter Tara (born in 2019), foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.

In an earlier report by Hindustan Times in October 2025, the couple filed for divorce a few months ago. The reports then claimed that the papers were signed and finalised in July-August 2025. It further shared that the custody of their children has already been decided upon. Their divorce rumours started in July 2025. At that time, Mahhi said that she did not need to clarify anything.

Meanwhile, last month, Jay Bhanushali cheered for Mahhi as she made her comeback with the television show, Seher Hone Ko Hai. She then also shared a screenshot of fans appreciating her performance. Jay also commented on one of her posts and praised her comeback. He said, “Fabulous what a comeback”. Mahhi also drop comments on Jay’s posts often, which feature their children. For the unversed, Seher Hone Ko Hai premieres on ColorsTV and also streams on JioHotstar.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more