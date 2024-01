There is a lot written about the rift between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, both the B Town ladies have never spoken about the constant chatter around their relationship and have maintained dignified silence. Lately, there has been strong speculation that Aishwarya has left the Bachchan house and is staying in a separate house. And the reason behind Ash leaving the house was her fight with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. Also Read - Amid family feud rumours, Salman Khan's comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage with Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about the ugly politics she faced in Bollywood being an outsider [Watch]

Watch the old video of Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan where they share cold vibes with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?✨Aishwarya(ऐश्वर्या)✨? (@diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb)

Amid the rumours of the rift between saas-bahu, this old video of Aishwarya with Jaya is going viral, where you can see how they both are walking together but the vibes that they share are being labelled as typical saas-bahu. Jaya Bachchan is even seen giving Aishwarya a cold stare claim netizens which the Ponniyin Selvan actress chose to ignore. Also Read - Amid family feud rumours, Amitabh Bachchan begs to be excused in a cryptic note

Trending Now

Aishwarya is been married to Abhishek Bachchan for 16 years now and she has beautifully handled her personal and professional life. The entire Bachchan family is in awe of their bahu for being so dignified. Till date, Ash and Abhishek have not chosen to speak about the constant rumours around their personal lives. And they never will, because they are Bachchan's and that's not their style.

Aishwarya and Jaya often used to heap praise on each other. In one of her interactions on Koffee With Karan Jaya said how she loved the way she never tries to push herself and is always back and this is one quality she likes about her, however, this statement of the veteran actress didn't go down well the netizens and they strongly bashed her by calling the typical saas. While Aishwarya has always maintained the fact to respect her in-laws and gives a damn about any speculations around.

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan