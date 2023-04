Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74. Late Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra breathed her last on April 20, 2023. A lot of celebrities paid a visit to Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji, and Uday Chopra. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and others were clicked by the shutterbugs as they reached Aditya Chopra's residence to express grief. Jaya Bachchan arrived along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Also Read - Pamela Chopra death: Jaya Bachchan looks angry, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enter quietly and more celebs continue visit Chopra residence

Jaya Bachchan gets trolled for asking media to keep distance

The videos of Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's arrival have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, Jaya Bachchan can be seen asking the paparazzi to keep a distance. She could be seen wearing a face mask amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus and she did ask the shutterbugs to click pictures from a distance. However, her act has not gone down well with the netizens. People have called her arrogant and rude. One even questioned, "Why is she angry all the time ?" Also Read - Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan losing her cool on Abhishek going viral, old video of Jaya Bachchan shouting at media for calling ‘Aishwarya’ by her name resurfaces

This is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan has hit headlines for her behaviour with the shutterbugs. In the past, there have been videos over which she has been trolled for throwing 'attitude'. Jaya Bachchan had spoken about people clicking her pictures and stated that she dispises it when she appeared on Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast. She said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)" Also Read - Konkona Sen Sharma is in love with Jaya Bachchan's attitude when she scolds paparazzi; says, 'I love her no-nonsense attitude'

Check out Jaya Bachchan's video below:

Apart from Jaya Bachchan and others mentioned, stars like Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher and more also paid a visit to Aditya Chopra's residence to offer their condolences.

Pamela Chopra's demise news was confirmed by YRF with a post on social media that stated that her cremation took place at 11 am on April 20.