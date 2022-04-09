and worked together in films like Guddi, Samadhi, , and others. In Sholay, the two were not paired opposite each other, but do you know Jaya Bachchan, who portrayed the role of Radha in the movie, wanted to play the role of Basanti in it. The reason behind it is that she loved Dharmendra. Well yes, you read it right! Today, on her 74th birthday, let's take you back to season two of Koffee With Karan. Jaya Bachchan and had graced the show together, and the latter had confessed that she loved Dharmendra. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prashant Neel clarifies on Prabhas’ Salaar being a part of KGF franchise, David Warner calls Allu Arjun a legend and more

Bachchan told Karan, “I should have played Basanti! Because I loved Dharmendra. You know, when I saw him for the first time and I was introduced to him, there was a sofa like this... I went and hid behind it. I was so nervous! I didn't know what to do. There was this fantastic-looking man. I still remember what he was wearing – white trousers and a white shirt and he looked like a Greek God!” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding food menu: Bollywood shaadi to have a lavish menu; chefs from Delhi, Lucknow to whip up customised cuisines [EXCLUSIVE]

Further revealing her first experience of meeting Dharmendra, Hema Malini said on the show, “I saw him at a premiere and I was just shocked!” Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' V's viral smoking pic, Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker wedding, Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy rumours and more

Interestingly, in Jaya Bachchan’s first film as a lead, Guddi, she played the role of a schoolgirl who has a huge crush on actor Dharmendra. Well now, we will get to see Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan on the big screen together next year. The two veteran actors will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is being directed by . The movie also stars , , and . It is slated to release on 10th February 2023.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Jaya Bachchan’s comeback. Her last Bollywood film was the 2008 release Drona, and in the 2016 release Ki & Ka she and had a cameo.