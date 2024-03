Three generations of women, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda often intrigue netizens with their different takes on various subjects. These days, they sit down for a chat for Navya's podcast show What the hell Navya. In one of the recent episodes, the three women discussed the pros and cons of the internet, as per Indian Express. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan shared her thoughts on the root cause of anxiety in youth.

Jaya Bachchan blames THIS for anxiety among youth

In conversation with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan addressing Navya, discussed how today's youth sought validation from what they see on the internet and the phone. They have the need to answer texts quickly or calls quickly. Jaya Bachchan feels youth seek validation about their looks, thoughts and more on the internet these days and feels that it is the root cause of anxiety among them.

Navya asks whether her generation was less stressed because they did not have to deal with the internet. Jaya wholeheartedly agrees. When Navya points out that she isn't stressed but Jaya dismisses it saying that she just thinks she isn't but she is stressed. She says her generation never heard about anxiety when they were kids. Not just childhood, but she claims that she never even heard about it in her midlife. Jaya quizzes where it steams from and answers that the constant feeding of information is the reason for anxiety. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress says too much information leads to anxiety.

Shweta Bachchan differs from Jaya Bachchan's POV

Shweta Bachchan, Navya's mother and Jaya's daughter, differed from Jaya's opinion. She feels anxiety was always there but was not as identifiable as now. She says Jaya keeps telling her that she is anxious. Shweta opines that today, anxiety is more spoken of and that people are more vocal about it.

Meanwhile, recently, Jaya Bachchan opened up on why she isn't on social media. The actress also talked about telling culture. When Navya shares that people might not be able to troll her on her face, the actress added to it saying that won't have courage.