Jaya Bachchan is often referred to being the most unfriendly personality in Bollywood due to her outspoken nature with the paparazzi, as she doesn't like this paparazzi culture and is not okay with dealing with it. And due to her anger towards paparazzi, many assume that this is her personality, and hence there are many speculations that due to her nature, all is not well between Jaya Bachchan and her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as they cannot stand each other's nature, but there is no truth to these baseless rumours. In fact, this one old video of Jaya Bachchan making a comment about her daughter-in-law and Bollywood actress is going viral, and the netizens are calling the veteran actress a typical mother-in-law.

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan facing criticism for sharing her opinion on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as her daughter-in-law, netizens call her regressive mother in law.

Jaya Bachchan made an appearance on Karan Johar's show, where she was seen lovingly talking about Aishwarya and how she is the perfect choice for the bahu for the Bachchan family because she likes the way she doesn't push herself and knows her space despite being the bigger star herself. "She is such a big star herself, but when we are all together, I have never ever seen her push herself. You know, I like that quality. I like the way she stands behind. She is quiet, she listens, and she is taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is that she fit so well. She knows this is family, this is good friends, and this is how it is supposed to be, and I think she is doing it well." Jaya, then called the perfect ideal Bachchan bahu.

Netizens call her a typical mother-in-law and many say they understand why girls are not very keen on getting married due to having such mother-in-laws. One user said, "Garbage!! Typical mother in law speak". Another user commented, "This just sounds so regressive in any possible context such a pity". On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan I and II and won hearts with her mesmerising beauty as Nandini in this Mani Ratnam directorial.