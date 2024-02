Jaya Bachchan is one of the out spoke B Town actresses and she gives a damn about any judgments around her. Jaya is back at Jaya-ing in her granddaughter’s show What The Hell season 2. Navya Nanda picks up some cool and relevant topics and gauges the opinions of her family members including her mom Shweta Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and the latest addition her brother Agastya Nanda. Also Read - Agastya Nanda joins Navya Naveli, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta for the podcast; netizens demand to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan next

In the latest, she spoke about male toxicity where the men want to lead. Navya gave an example of how women what’s up pay for their dates because they are equal, to which Navya said, "For example, today, if you take a girl out on a date and you offer to pay, some people get offended by that. Because women now feel they’re equally…” However Jaya didn’t agree and added, "How stupid of those women. You should let the men pay.” Also Read - Jaya Bachchan reveals what she finds 'red flag' in a relationship; 'Have you ever heard me...'

Navya gave her opinion on the same and said, "No, but I’m saying these are things that happen. That ‘Oh we can open the door for ourselves. You don’t need to open it for us.’ So, where do you draw that line? Are you opening doors for people? Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve been chivalrous but a woman has said, I can do that myself?". Jaya quipped her and questioned, "Jaya chipped in again, “Basically what they’re trying to say is – don’t be chivalrous. How stupid is that?"

Agastya who was a new addition had a while together different take on it,"“As long as you’re doing it to be polite, and not show ‘I’m the man,’ you can’t go wrong. If you’re opening the door not to be like, ‘i’m the one opening the door’ instead you’re doing it because ‘I want to help you,’ it’s never gonna come across the wrong way.”