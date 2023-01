Jaya Bachchan hates getting clicked by the paparazzi and now the world knows about it. And today once again the paparazzi had to face her anger as they were trying to click her at the airport while she was spotted with Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan displayed her anger in full form and lambasted the shutterbugs saying that they shouldn’t click on her pictures and if they understand English or not. While the netizens took a dig at Jaya Bachchan and her anger as she is now famous for the same according to them. There are many nasty comments about Jaya Bachchan on social media. But she gives a damn about it. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Jaya Bachchan: Bollywood actresses who did not shy away from sharing their first period story

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan losing her calm once again as she gets clicked at the airport with Amitabh Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

One user dropped comment on the same video, " “Aise logo ko nokri se nikal dena chaiye” and khud badhvo jesi acting kr kr k paise kamane k liye public pe hi jake mu marengi mtlb ye kamaye baaki jaaye bhaad me". Another user commented, "She should understand nobody wanna click her pic..Ppl are clicking ab not her.. bas gana start kar deti hai..". One more user said, "Why are they taking her pics? Who wants to see her .." Also Read - Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: Bollywood wives who allegedly banned husbands from working with certain actresses

Jaya Bachchan was seen angrily telling the photographers not to click her picture while Amitabh Bachchan was making his way near her. Later she even taunted the photographers saying, ‘ Aise logo ko Naukri se nikaal dena chahie’. Well, this isn’t the first time that Jaya ji got angry with the photographers, she has made it evident of NOT like being clicked and she rightly deserves all the privacy. Jaya Bachchan is called super cool Nani by her granddaughter Navya Naveli, but she is definitely not cool with the papz. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood celebs who have said mean things about other stars