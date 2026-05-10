Jaya Bachchan is strict as a mother to Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, but treats Aishwarya Rai differently?

Read on to know more about the bond that Jaya Bachchan shares with 'buddy' Aishwarya Rai.

Jaya Bachchan is strict as a mother to Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan has never shown any qualms in speaking her mind. This is exactly why her old interviews keep making headlines. In a throwback video, Jaya's candid moment and honest statement about daughter-in-law Aishwarya had once gone viral. During one of her earlier interactions, Jaya was asked if she was ever strict with Aishwarya after she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. The veteran actress, true to her straightforward style, gave an honest reply. She said there was never any need for her to be the strict mother-in-law. Reason? That responsibility was already with Aishwarya’s own mother. She said, “There is a difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law, you know. I mean, I don’t know why, but you don’t feel you don’t need to respect your parents. As a daughter, you take your parents for granted. With your in-laws, you can’t do that." She further mentioned that there are chances that the relationship dynamics could change later. She said, “And later on, things change – because today, I feel more a Bachchan than a Bhaduri."

Jaya also admitted that she was a “very strict" parent to her children Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. On being asked if she’s the same with Aishwarya Rai, she said, “Strict? She’s not my daughter! She’s my daughter-in-law. Why should I be strict with her? I’m sure her mother has done that for her."

Jaya also called her bond with Aishwarya warm?

While talking about their dynamic in an interview with Reddit, Jaya once said, “She is my buddy. If I don’t like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don’t do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. The only difference is that I can be a little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That’s all.”

Has Jaya ever lauded Aishwarya?

Jaya has often lauded Aishwarya and focused on her caring and strong nature. During an earlier appearance on Koffee with Karan, she explained that Aishwarya’s presence brought happiness to Amitabh Bachchan, especially after their daughter, Shweta, was married. As Jaya said, Amitji sees Aishwarya as Shweta. "The minute he sees her, it’s like he’s looking at Shweta coming home." Jaya further mentioned that Aishwarya will fill the vacuum that Shweta had left.

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