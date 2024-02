Jaya Bachchan who is a significant member of the Parliament Rajya Sabha was seen losing her calm over demanding respect from the opposition party. The video of the veteran actress has been going viral on the internet where she is seen seeking respect for the honourable chairman of the parliament. In the video, you can see how Jaya Bachchan is angrily reacting to the disrespect that she felt in the Rajya Sabha. Jaya is seen saying to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha that she respects him and his position and hence will sit down. But she would not be taking any other members' orders and the disrespect that they show to her in the Rajya Sabha. Also Read - Amid separation rumours Abhishek Bachchan praises wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calls Aaradhya a wonderful child

Watch the viral video of Jaya Bachchan losing her calm in Rajya Sabha.

Jaya even added that she isn't a school children to understand basic ethics. And all she demands is the respect that she deserves by being a part of the Rajya Sabha. Jaya Bachchan's video has been garnering a out of attention and the fans are loving this take of the veteran actress. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s formal birthday wish for Abhishek Bachchan makes netizens wonder what's the matter with them

Jaya who often is in an angry mood was accused of being deliberately behaving rudely with the paparazzi as she enjoys it. Neetu Kapoor in her appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 spoke about how she feels Jaya Bachchan on purpose shouts at the paparazzi. Having said that even her kids Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda in the latest podcast were seen saying that how there is a term called Jaya-ing for the people who speak little salty.

Jaya Bachchan is one of the most talked about veteran actresses in B Town. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan