Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya sees the young entrepreneur in conversation with Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. From relationships, dating, beauty secrets, careers and what not, the three ladies exchange their views. The latest episode was about facing failures head on, and how to bounce back from a bad phase. Navya Naveli Nanda asked her grandmother indirectly on how she felt when Amitabh Bachchan was going through a financial crisis.

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had contrasting viewpoints

Jaya Bachchan said that when Amitabh Bachchan was going through a bad phase, she did not grumble or badger him continuously. She said that if he needed any help he could have asked for it. Jaya Bachchan said that non-stop advising can be annoying for a same. She was quoted as saying, "I don't know whether I did the right thing or wrong but it's also nice when a man is going through this phase, is just to be there and be quiet. Instead of weee-wee (gibberish) it is annoying. If they want your help if they need it they will."

After hearing this, Shweta Bachchan said that she could never be quiet. She said that she loves to solve problems. Some days back, even Abhishek Bachchan spoke about how he repeated his outfit for Shweta's wedding for the Filmfare Awards in the year. He said celebs could not be seen in same clothes twice. But he had to make do as they did not have money to get new clothes for the clothes.