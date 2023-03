Netflix is on the grill for one of its popular television series Big Bang Theory. After political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar sent a legal to the streaming giant, actor turned politician also reacted to the derogatory statement in the show that compared two top-notch Bollywood actresses. ’s second season’s first episode see a comparison between and . In the scene, Jim Parsons who plays Sheldon Cooper called Aishwarya ‘a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit.' Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj Koothrapalli, in response said “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.” Also Read - Swara Bhasker Reception: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Jaya Bachchan arrive to bless the newly weds

They tried to make it funny but received backlash from people in India. Netflix received a legal notice from Mithun Vijay Kumar for one of the episodes of Big Bang Theory. Jaya Bachchan too slammed Kunal Nayyar, saying 'he needs to be sent to mental asylum.' Jaya Bachchan who is also mother in law of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unhappy with the statement about her son's wife and her contemporary actress Madhuri Dixit.

When ETimes reached Jaya Bachchan she responded in a furious tone saying, "Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai. He needs to be sent to mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment." Not just Jaya Bachchan but and also reacted to the vicious comment.

Urmila Matondkar said, “What?! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn’t be commenting. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous. It shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think this is humorous?" While Dia Mirza reacted stating, “It is disrespectful and distasteful."

Meanwhile, Mithun Vijay Kumar slapped Netflix holding the OTT platform accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. According to him, it was not only an offensive statement for acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit and deeply hurtful but it also shows a lack of regard for her dignity.