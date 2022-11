Veteran actress has been openly talking about several taboo subjects related to feminine hygiene on her granddaughter 's podcast What The Hell Navya along with Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The women of the Bachchan family have focussed on female health and wellness including topics like menopause, period stories and sex education. And now Jaya has recalled her embarassing experience of changing sanitary pads behind bushes while shooting for projects outdoors.

In their latest episode titled Biology: Blessed But Biased, Navya had a candid discussion with her mother and grandmother about periods and reproduction. When Navya asked them about their first period experience, Jaya said that she used to have a lot of difficulty during working. The veteran actress shared her ordeal on how she struggled to changed pads on sets. She also talked about the lack of basic amenities like toilets, during the early years of her acting career.

"It was terrible (having periods during shoot). When we used to do outdoor shoots, we had no (vanity) vans, we had to change behind bushes… It is crazy. There were not even enough toilets, you had to go on a field or a mountain top. It was awkward, it was embarrassing,” Jaya said.

She then apologised to getting into 'too graphic' saying that they would plastic bags to discard their sanitary pads and take them home to get rid of them. She revealed that when she was small, she used sanitary towels and they would tie them with belts or tape to it. Shweta also recalled her experience and said that she would just lie on the bed and eat chocolate alone during her periods.

The show aims to create a safe space for women across all age groups with the hosts representing three generations and bringing in different perspectives. Jaya Bachchan feels that conversation around women is changing very slowly. "It should have been headlines today," she said. Navya finds women's healthcare platforms run by men pretty ironic.