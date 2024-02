Jaya Bachchan has never minced words. She has always been candid and straightforward. The veteran star has made a comeback to films. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani along with Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and more. Currently, she is in the news because of her latest chat with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for her talk show What The Hell Navya. Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda made a joint appearance and spoke at length about varied topics including modern day dating. Jaya Bachchan revealed what she finds to be the red flag in a relationship. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan loses her calm at the Rajya Sabha, demands to be treated with respect, 'We are not school children' [Watch]

Jaya Bachchan stated that she find 'bad manners' as red flag in a relationship. She also finds reffering to partner as 'tum' disrespectful. She was quoted saying, "Bad manners would be a red flag for me. I hate it when people say 'tu' or 'tum.' Have you ever heard me referring to nana (grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan) as 'tum?' It feels disrespectful." Shweta Bachchan also dropped in her views and mentioned that violence in any form, be it physical or verbal, is what she considers to 'red flag'. She added that one must not do or behave in a way that bothers the partner and if the partner has said sorry after a fight, there is no point dragging it.

Talking about modern day dating, Jaya Bachchan stated that she doesn't think about it as it does not concern her. Shweta Bachchan jokingly added that she won't be able to date someone like Navya Naveli Nanda. When asked why, she said that Navya would require that Valentine's Day thingy. Jaya Bachchan quipped 'very very frivolous'.

Check out the promo video of Navya Naveli Nanda's show below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What The Hell Navya (@wthn_official)

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan recently hit headlines as a video of her as she lost her cool in Rajya Sabha went viral on social media. She said 'We are not school children' and the line went viral on social media.