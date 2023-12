Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan quashed their separation rumours by attending daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day function at school. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan too made his presence, along with Agastya Nanda and Ash, which was seen with the utmost love and affection. Aishwarya and Abhishek were beaming with pride at seeing their 12-year-old daughter show up with an excellent performance. While Big B too couldn't get enough of the granddaughter's acting skills and mentioned being proud and how. Also Read - KBC 15: After netizens point out Aaradhya's American accent, Amitabh Bachchan makes fun of Shweta for the same

Ate and left no crumbs ?? Mother Aaradhya Rai Bachchan y’all ?❤️#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #aaradhyabachchan pic.twitter.com/WZhum1I0T4 — AISHWARYA RAI ? (@my_aishwarya) December 15, 2023

As the Bachchan family is lauding little Aaradhya, netizens notice the absence of Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan from the events where the family made their mark, and many netizens come to the conclusion that both Jaya and Shweta are the reason behind the family feud. Also Read - Aaradhya closer to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Netizens speculate her dynamics with dad Abhishek Bachchan [Watch viral video]

For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan praises Aaradhya Bachchan's performance amid feud rumours; calls her 'a complete natural on stage'

Trending Now

Just a few days ago, Zoom shared an inside source-based story that claimed Aishwarya had moved out of the Bachchan house, and the main reason was that Jaya and she weren't on speaking terms. And while Shweta's permanent shift in the house has only aggravated the fights, claimed the reports.

But all this news was baseless. Having said that, there was a time when Jaya Bachchan spoke about her communication with bahu Aishwarya. And she had revealed she is also on face with her bahu and expressed her feeling extremely open with her on every topic, good, bad, and ugly. Jaya Bachchan had said she says everything to her daughter-in-law Aishwarya, on her face and never speaks behind her back.

Talking about Shweta, she is in awe of her 'bhabhi' Aishwarya, and in one of her interactions, she called her a doting mother. And he even mentioned admiring Ash and called her a self-made strong woman and a fantastic mother. All said and done, it's unfair for netizens to just question the absence of Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan and just take a break from the alleged feud in the Bachchan family.