Jaya Bachchan is sadly known as an aggressive personality by this generation due to her short tempered and the world knows that Jaya can lose her calm anywhere and everywhere. Jaya Bachchan is right now trending top on Twitter due to her anger expressed at Rajya Sabha where she angrily pints out at the Vice President where he continuously asks him sit down at her place. Jaya Bachchan is being called out for her aggressive and disrespectful behaviour and there are also hilarious memes turned out for the veteran actress related to her megastar husband Amitabh Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan is a member of Parliament and often such incident occur in the Parliament that is against the protocol of the place, but there are many politicians often fail to follow it and seems like Jaya Bcahchan has also become a part of it.

Every time #JayaBachchan behaves like जया बच्चन ... Amitabh Bachan be like pic.twitter.com/zNOAcIU4HH — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) February 12, 2023

Jaya Bachchan was fighting for good but her aggression grabs all the attention in this video

Congress RS @rajanipatil_in reacts to her suspension from Rajya Sabha for remaining of Budget Session. She says I come from freedom fighter family, haven't done anything wrong. #JayaBachchan reacts says you are woman and that is your fault. @TheNewIndian_in pic.twitter.com/kB4PIbBUsL — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) February 10, 2023

What Jaya Bachchan was doing in Rajya Sabha? pic.twitter.com/LkSepVlo0O — Facts (@BefittingFacts) February 11, 2023

Look at the arrogant Jaya Bachchan's gesture towards Rajya Sabha Chairman... How sick ? And then they say Democracy is in danger. pic.twitter.com/dN8iqsvG5S — PoliticsSolitics (@IamPolSol) February 12, 2023

#JayaBachchan is no less than #HaramiMahua as far as the arrogance and anti-parliamentary behaviour is concerned.pic.twitter.com/jK7up0y1yE — Dr.Ashok Anand (@HowZhealth) February 12, 2023

We wonder if there will be a change in behaviour of Mrs Bachchan as she loses her calm on everyone. Right with paparazzi to Rajya Sabha to everywhere.