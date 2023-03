India created history at the 95th Academy Awards winning two awards. RRR song Naatu Naatu bagged Best Original Song and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers achieved Best Documentary Short Subject honor at the Oscars 2023. The proud win for India became a topic of discussion at the Parliament. Rajya Sabha MP reacted to RRR’s win at the Oscars and this led to a Bollywood vs south debate in the Parliament. Also Read - Shweta Bachchan talks about her BIGGEST disagreement with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda; reveals being tougher with her than son Agastya – Here's why

Rajya Sabha MPs congratulated the makers of Naatu Naatu from RRR and the documentary The Elephant Whisperers for winning Oscars. Veteran actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan hailed the win and is glad that they are discussing the most important ambassadors of the country, the film folks. Being a proud film fraternity it doesn't matter to her whether the winners are from North, East, South, or West as they are Indians. She stands with pride and dignity for my film fraternity which has represented this country a number of times and won a number of awards. She further mentioned the names of and SS Rajamouli.

thanked the audience of the country stating it's because of them that people from foreign countries are recognizing us. She proudly said that this is just the beginning and the market of cinema is here, not in America. Several Rajya Sabha MPs agreed that Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers is India's win some pointed out that it was purely a southern region's win. Jaya Bachchan's statement sparked a Bollywood vs south debate when MDMK leader Vaiko informed the assembly that before RRR best song award was received by AR Rahaman who is from Tamil Nadu. Also, RRR is a Telugu language movie with Naatu Naatu being a popular Telugu track.

AIADMK leader M Thambi Durai also pointed out that The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by was in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. And he takes a pride in it being himself from Tamil Nadu. The South vs Bollywood debate is ever going be it in the film industry or Parliament. Although the lines between the two industries are blurring and the film fraternity is working on one Indian Cinema people tend to evoke the divide.