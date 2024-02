Jaya Prada to be Jailed? : The Sargam actress has landed in huge legal trouble. The MP/MLA court has ordered the police to form a separate team of officials and arrest the actress. The court's decision came after the 'Sargam' actress failed to appear in court for the seventh time. The MP/MLA court in Rampur issued six non-bailable warrants against the actress turned politician in a case related to a violation of the code of conduct. However, after the actress failed to appear even after the seventh time, the court ordered the police to arrest and produce the veteran actress in court. Also Read - Veteran actress Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail in an old case [Full Report]

Jaya Prada to be Jailed? What is the legal case all about

In 2019, Jaya Prada stood in the Lok Sabha election from Rampur, representing the BJP political party. During the rallies, Jaya allegedly violated a few codes of conduct. Two legal cases were registered against her. The court has repeatedly asked the actress to appear in court. However, it seems the actress didn't take those warrants seriously, and hence the court didn't have any option but to issue an arrest warrant. As of now, Jaya Prada or her team hasn't released any official statement regarding the legal update.