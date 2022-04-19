After 83, will now be seen as a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, and in important roles. The trailer of the film was launched today. At the trailer launch, Ranveer spoke about his work-life balance and how Deepika is helping him to maintain it. He added that he’s crazy for his craft. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ditch honeymoon for work commitments; bride heads to Jaisalmer to shoot with Ranveer Singh – view pics

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Grazia, Ranveer revealed that he was a workaholic and Deepika changed that. He said that if it were up to him, he'd work for 18 hours a day. "All we have is time and what defines us is what we truly do with it," said Ranveer.

He went on to add that he's been 'obsessed' with his craft, and had zero work-life balance for the longest time. "It was only when Deepika came into my life that she made me appreciate living it. She sits down with me and goes through my calendar to ensure the same," stated Ranveer.

The actor also said that he gets happiness with what he does. He said that there are times when he just burst into tears. He added that despite there being so much sadness and hurt around us, he still has a home to go back to, or being able to do the work that he wants to do. “There was a time, nine years back, when I’d complain about having too much work. I’m not that person anymore. That’s the last thing I’d do now,” said Ranveer.