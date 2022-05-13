After the debacle of 83, Ranveer Singh is back on screens with his Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film helmed by Divyang Thakkar is about female feticide. Ranveer Singh plays a character who goes to lengths to save his unborn baby daughter. While the actor did the best he could to promote the film and create a buzz around it, there's a piece of bad news coming his way. Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been hit by piracy. Within a few hours of its release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been leaked online. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie Review: Ranveer Singh's performance leaves netizens in awe; fans say, 'best work till date'

As per the reports, the latest release of the Yash Raj banner has been made available to download in HD quality by sites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz. This comes amidst the whole debate over Bollywood films struggling to mint well at the box office in comparison to South films. Piracy is a menace that the film industry is suffering for a long time. Many big films have suffered financially due to the same. And now one wonders if 's Jayshbhai Jordaar's box office collections too will suffer or not as the film has been leaked online.

Earlier, 's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata got leaked online. That too within a few hours of its release. More big films like Jr NTR and 's RRR and Yash's KGF 2 also suffered a piracy attack. However, that did not impact the box office collections.

Meanwhile, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Ranveer Singh had revealed that he simply wants to do clean family dramas. He had said, "I would say I'm still in a place where I want to do different roles, and by different stuff, I mean different genres – yes, different characters, characters that are so different from each other, but of paramount to me right now is that I do films that allow for community viewing, films that can bring people together, bind them together in having a shared experience."