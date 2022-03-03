Yash Raj Films is one a roll. Yesterday, they announced the release date of starrer Pathaan and starrer Prithviraj, and today, the production house has announced the new release date of ’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The makers announced the release date of Pathaan in a very unique way, and they have done the same thing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. A video has been released featuring Ranveer in which the actor dons different heroes’ avatars, and then finally at the end, he announces the release date. Also Read - Before Ranveer Singh's 83 releases on OTT, check out the top rated sports dramas streaming on various platforms now

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also stars Shalini Pandey (Arjun Reddy fame), will release in theatres on 15th May 2022. Ranveer took to Twitter to announce the new release date. He posted, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."

Well, Ranveer Singh starrer won't be getting a solo release. It will be clashing at the box office with other two biggies like Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and starrer Anek. There is also one more film titled Aankh Micholi starring Abhimanyu Dassani scheduled to release on the same day, but Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Mission Majnu, and Anek are surely the three biggies. It will be interesting to see whether this box office clash will take place or it will be averted.

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar has also been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. The film was earlier slated to release in October 2020, then it was postponed to 2021, and later the makers had announced that it will release in February 2022. However, now, finally, it will hit the big screens on 13th May 2022.