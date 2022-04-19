Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh makes fun of his co-star Shalini Pandey; here's how the actress reacted

is all set for his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is based on killing female foeticide, however, his take on the film will be a comedy but hard-hitting at the same time. The trailer of the film has hit the right chord of the audience and it has been receiving all the love from its fans. While Ranveer is damn excited about film, the leading lady of the film Shalini Pandey too cannot wait for the audience to accept her with open arms. Ranveer and Shalini were present at the trailer launch today and there we witnessed how the actress ran away from her house to become an actor. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor owns the best bikini and swimwear collection in Bollywood and we have proof – see pics

Yes, Shalini at the event recalled the hardest phase of her life that she looks at it as a joke right now. nan interaction with media, Shalini said, " I always wanted to become an actor but my father was not in the favour and he asked me to complete my studies my first. I am an engineer and despite completing my studies, my father didn't agree so I ran away ".

While narrating her story, Ranveer intercepted and mocked her asking, " Tu engineer hai, shakal se nahi lagti". She ran away to hit him as he was taking a funny dig at her she later said, " IT honours Kia hai Maine" Talking about working with Ranveer, she said, " I couldn't believe that I will be working with Ranveer Singh and that too in such a beautiful script". while Ranveer added, " I have troubled her a lo, newcomer hai yaar, itna to Banta hai".

Ranveer Singh who is a superstar today too has come a long way There was a time when who gave him his first break as an actor in Band Baaja Baarat told him that he is not and should focus only on acting for survival. While nice he even added him to go back home on his audition day as it was his do or die situation. Today he is a star and an inspiration to many.