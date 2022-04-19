will next be seen on the big screen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is all set to release on 13th May 2022. The trailer of the film was launched today and it is getting a great response. In the movie, Ranveer’s character will be trying to save his unborn girl child. It’s a comedy social drama, and after watching the trailer one can surely expect it to be a good movie. The film also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey in the lead role. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ditch honeymoon for work commitments; bride heads to Jaisalmer to shoot with Ranveer Singh – view pics

At the trailer launch, when Ranveer was asked whether he wants a baby boy or a girl with his wife, the actor used a dialogue from the film, and said, "When you go to the temple, they don't ask you na if you want laadu or sheera. Whatever you get, you have it with whole reverence since it is prasad. So the same logic applies here. Whatever God wishes to bless Deepika and me with – be it a boy or girl, it will be a true blessing. So no choice there."

Well, Ranveer has multiple times opened up about having kids, but we are yet to hear the good news from the couple. After their marriage, a few times we have read the reports of Deepika being pregnant, but they turned out to be false.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars and. The film deals with the subject of female infanticide in a light-hearted way, but it looks like Jayeshbhai Jordaar will surely give an important message to society.

While sharing the trailer of the film, Ranveer tweeted, “IT’S HERE! #JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is OUT ~ https://youtu.be/fppJtxJ7RWY Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May!”