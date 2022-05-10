Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh's film to become Bollywood's first HIT of 2022? Check celeb astrologer's prediction [Exclusive]

is looking forward to the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar this week. The movie is coming on May 13, 2022. The film is crucial for him as his much-hyped project '83 was a washout at the box office. Kabir Khan's ode to the historic squad that won the 1983 World Cup did not set cash registers ringing. Keeping that in mind, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a crucial film for Ranveer Singh. Also, the industry is going through a lean phase. The last two blockbusters have made money across India are ones from the South. RRR and KGF 2 broke records and Hindi films did not stand a chance. Also Read - Karan Kundrra aka Lock Upp's jailor doesn't want to be a contestant on reality shows again; says, 'I think I am better off...'

Ranveer Singh is an actor of the classes and masses. Whatever might be the film, one can always count on him to deliver a knockout performance. In fact, his track record is quite impeccable. Celebrity astrologer Jagannath Guruji predicts that Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be a hit. There is an issue in court about a sex determination scene in the movie. The astro expert says that this won't affect the film, and will help in its publicity. Jagannath Guruji told BollywoodLife, "This film will be a success. On the box office front, there is nothing to be concerned about, It will do well. The stars are favourable for him this year but after this movie, he may slow down for sometime." Also Read - Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone reveals she worried about being rejected by Bollywood due to THIS reason

The actor also has Cirkus lined up for a December release. It is a film by . and are the leading lady of the film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar. Ranveer Singh is one of the hottest young stars around. He also spoke about starting a family with saying that he had a list of baby names ready. Also Read - Cirkus release date: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's film books Christmas weekend; all set to clash with Tiger Shroff's Ganapath