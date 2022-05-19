Jee Le Zara: Priyanka Chopra calls Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt 'two of the top actresses in the country'

Priyanka Chopra called Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt 'two of the top actresses in the country' while talking about her experience of working with her competitors in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zara.