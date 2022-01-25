Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joyously declared to the world on Friday, 21st January, but that seems to have generated an outlet for certain media outlets to jump the gun, stating that has been dropped from one of her most anticipated upcoming movies, Jee Le Zara, co-starring and . A report in Bollywood Hungama states that producers and are exploring the idea of replacing PeeCee in the film, all owing to the fact that she's about to become a mother. Also Read - Inside Katrina Kaif's Maldivian vacation: Actress flaunts toned body in a bikini, feeds birds and more [View Pics]

However, there seems to be not an iota of truth in these reports. A well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the thought of replacing Priyanka Chopra hasn't crossed anybody's mind from the team of Jee Le Zara. The source reiterates that it's 2022 and such archaic thoughts belong in the past. Firstly, with Priyanka opting for surrogacy she obviously won't be facing the same pregnancy concerns as one would expect, plus Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are too progressive to think that motherhood should come in the way of an actress or any woman for that matter pursing her career. In fact, our source adds that PeeCee's star power, coupled with that of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's is an asset for the film if anything, and the makers are well aware of that. Also Read - Did Katrina Kaif treat fans to unseen pictures from her Maldivian honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal? Here's a fact check

Coming to Jee Le Zara, Priyanka Chopra had earlier stated that she had been wanting to do a Hindi movie after The Sky Is Pink, however, she wanted to do something she had never done before and hence, the idea of an all-female cast film, helmed by a female director was born. Interestingly, Farhan and were working on an all-female road trip film and things fell in place. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set to welcome their baby girl in renovated LA home and it costs a BOMB!