Bollywood's most popular actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were recently spotted at Zoya Akhtar's residence in Mumbai on Saturday. Alia and Katrina waved at the paps before entering their respective cars as they exited from Zoya's house. Both Katrina and Alia will be starring in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa which will be written by Zoya.

Katrina and Alia's presence at Zoya's house left fans wondering if the actresses were discussing their upcoming film which also features Priyanka Chopra. Alia donned an all-black outfit and looked super cute as she kept her look simple. In another video, Katrina wore a white top paired with blue jeans and completed her look with a jacket.

Watch Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's video -

Well, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film and want to see three big actresses together for the first time. Alia worked with Zoya in Gully Boy, while Priyanka worked with her in Dil Dhadakne Do and Katrina worked with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara.

Well, Jee Le Zaraa announcement was made in August 2021 and the film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. There are rumorus that the film is about a road trip. Farhan will return as a director after a decade and his last film was Don 2. Along with Zoya, the film will also be written by Reema Kagti.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia has become a mother to Raha Kapoor spending quality time with her toddler. While Priyanka was last seen in The Sky is Pink and Katrina was seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.