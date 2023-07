Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa is one of the highly anticipated movies. The film starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt has been in the entertainment news lately for all the wrong reasons. The movie is getting pushed for various reasons and the major reason is the unmatched dates of the cast. Apparently, after a long delay, Priyanka Chopra walked out of the movie and earlier it was reported that the movie has been put on the back burner. Farhan Akhtar who wanted a film with three leading heroines of Bollywood has put the project on hold. However, the latest reports suggest that the director approached Anushka Sharma to take up the lead role. Also Read - Anushka Sharma misses ‘London city and coffee walks’ as she shares throwback video of her vacation with Virat Kohli, Vamika

Priyanka Chopra rejected to be associated with the movie further to focus on her Hollywood projects. According to Bollywood Hungama, Anushka Sharma refused to fill in the shoes of the latter. She rejected to be a part of Jee Le Zaraa citing date issues. It is reported that the Sui Dhaaga actress was excited about the idea of a female-led self-discovery journey. However, shooting timelines were not matching with her calendar, and committing the number of days asked by Farhan was not possible as she has to balance her personal and professional life. According to the source, the team wanted her dates to combine with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and it was not fitting into her schedule.

Citing casting problems Farhan Akhtar has now shelved the project. The filmmaker will also now focus on his acting career with Aamir Khan's production. He will headline the remake of the Spanish sports comedy Campeons. Post that he will move on with his directorial venture Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. Certainly, it seems there's no scope for Je Lee Zaraa to go on floors anytime soon. Well, Farhan Akhtar, who directed and produced Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, planned to make Jee Le Zaraa on the same basic plot line of road trip journey but all plans stand void.

Talking about Anushka Sharma’s work front, she will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biographical sports drama on the life of Indian women's cricket team player Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will play the lead role of the cricketer who made her mark in the misogynistic politics of the male-dominated game.