For many months now, there have been no updates on Jee Le Zaraa. The film is supposed to star Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is being made by the amazing filmmaker duo Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. For a couple of months now, Farhan and his team have been working on the pre-production of Jee Le Zaraa. However, just a couple of weeks ago, there were reports of Jee Le Zaraa being shelved and the cast members walking out of the movie. But all the rumours are being put to rest by Zoya herself.

Jee Le Zaraa was announced two years ago on the 20th anniversary of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dil Chahta Hai. For many months, not just the fans of the movie but also the celebrities have been waiting for Farhan and Zoya to make a movie. It's an all-female-buddy film just like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. And the excitement around the same has been sky high since the announcement. But recently, there were reports about Priyanka Chopra walking out of the project. It was followed by Katrina Kaif walking out rumours as well. Now, as per a report in an entertainment news portal, Zoya Akhtar has confirmed that Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved.

The reason for the delay of Jee Le Zaraa

The Zoya Akhtar reveals they are just waiting for the dates to be confirmed, states a Hindustan Times report. However, there has been no talk about the cast or changes in the cast of Jee Le Zaraa whatsoever. There are no updates about Priyanka or Katrina's rumoured exit either. When the rumours surfaced there was a lot of hullabaloo on the internet given the hype for the movie. Some of the netizens started suggesting names of actresses as soon as the alleged 'walk out' reports surfaced.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar is coming up with Made In Heaven 2. Priyanka Chopra has Heads of State in the pipeline but owing to the SAG AFTRA strike everything has been put on hold. Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in the pipeline. While Alia is enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.