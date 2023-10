Now this is indeed disappointing and how, the day the makers announced Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif as the lead, fans were enthralled. But the delays had led to a huge disappointment, and now once again, the news of the film is making headlines, and this time the reason is claimed to be Priyanka Chopra. As per the latest reports, PeeCee wasn’t very happy with the script of the film, and hence it has been shelved. It was BollywoodLife that exclusively told you about the film getting shelved during Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, and the rumours are also rife that Katrina Kaif is expecting her first baby, and even Priyanka Chopra had embraced motherhood a year ago. Also Read - Comparisons with Priyanka Chopra by the Jonases became too much to handle for Sophie Turner?

And now going by the latest reports it seems Priyanka Chopra isn't very keen to go ahead with the film. A close source to HT reveal that Priyanka didn't like the script and said a direct no to it. "The truth is that Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said to no it. She was supposed to come to India for sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding and at the same time sign the film's contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences". The film might not be made for another reason, as the date and time of the film have passed and the makers once again have to rewrite the script to be relevant.

However, Farhan Akhtar, who was going to direct the film, put an end to speculations earlier, claiming that the film is very much happening and Priyanka's dates have put them in tizzy. "We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see", told to Variety.

But it seems like the film is not happening anytime soon, and it is destined to not be made.