Jee Le Zaraa is one of the most talked about movies starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie was announced a couple of years ago and there has been much excitement around the same as it is. Farhan Akhtar along with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are making this all-female road trip movie happen but there have been a lot of hiccups already. Whether Jee Le Zaraa is being shelved or not, has Priyanka Chopra said no to the script, etc. have grabbed headlines in the last couple of days. But fresh reports revealing the real reason for the delay have surfaced.

Priyanka the reason for Jee Le Zaraa getting delayed?

A lot of fans have questioned Farhan Akhtar about the delay of Jee Le Zaara which is supposed to star Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. There have been numerous reasons that have surfaced for the delay in making of the new movie. Recently, reports surfaced talking about Priyanka Chopra opting out of Jee Le Zaraa because she did not like the script. She was supposed to come down to India during Parineeti Chopra's wedding and sign the contract which did not happen. But that's not the case, as per a report in Koimoi.com, Priyanka is very much a part of the movie. She has not opted out of the project nor has she said 'no' to the script.

Real reason for Jee Le Zaraa getting delayed revealed

The news portal further puts a stopper around the delay of the much-anticipated movie by revealing that the delay has been happening because of the male cast. Farhan allegedly could not get the right cast opposite the leading ladies for Jee Le Zaraa. And once, they had been locked, the dates too, would have been worked accordingly. Also, about the rumours about Priyanka rejecting the script, the source tells the portal that Farhan has not shown the script to either of the ladies and wants to have a joint narration. He will do the same once the male leads are locked in.

Farhan Akhtar will shelve Jee Le Zaraa for THIS reason

The report in the entertainment news portal claims a source stating that Farhan would call off Jee Le Zaraa if either of the original cast, that is, Priyanka, Katrina or Alia, plans to opt out of the project. The three protagonists' roles have been written keeping the three gorgeous Bollywood actresses in mind, the report claims. So, that should end the speculations here.

So, in the meantime, let's keep manifesting that everything falls in place for Jee Le Zaraa.