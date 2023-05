Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif is one of the most anticipated films of the time. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the all-female road-trip movie after more than a decade. Farhan brought Dil Chahta Hai and later, Zoya Akhtar then brought Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and won hearts all over. Ever since fans have been hoping that the filmmaking sibling duo will bring an amazing all-female road trip kinda movie. Jee Le Zaraa was announced a couple of months ago. And now, there's an update on the same. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra recalls Malti Marie's premature birth and NICU journey; says, 'I would wake up every couple of minutes…’

When is Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif going on floors?

Jee Le Zaraa already has a huge hype amongst the masses given the previously successful films by the makers, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. While Farhan wrote and directed Dil Chahta Hai starring , Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar directed and wrote the screenplay alongside renowned screenwriter for Zindagi Na Milegi Zobara starring , Farhan Akhtar and . Farhan also wrote the dialogue for the movie. With Jee Le Zaraa, he will be taking the director's seat while Zoya and Reema alongside Farhan have penned the script. Also Read - Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about pay disparity in Bollywood yet again; says, 'I only asked for a little bit more, woh bhi nahi milta tha'

Recently, Reema Kagti was asked about the Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer movie as to when the film goes on floors. The screenwriter shares that the movie will go on floors by the end of the year. She also excitedly gushes about looking forward to the shoot, reports India Today. Now, isn't that exciting? Well, entertainment news is going wild with this information as the fans have been eagerly looking forward to the movie. Also Read - Alia Bhatt shares what her Monday Mood is like and it's relatable AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar shares pics from Jee Le Zaraa recce

A couple of months ago, Farhan had shared a post, a video with a caption that read, "When ZNMD meets JLZ." Zoya had commented on the post asking to begin with Jee Le Zaraa already. He has already shared a picture from Rajasthan, from a desert. Alia and Katrina had expressed their excitement at the same. Recently, yet again, Farhan shared a picture from Rajasthan which also included Rupin Suchak and Jay Pinak Oza, DP and PD of Zee Le Zaraa.