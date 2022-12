After the stupendous success of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, it is time for girls to have all the fun. A movie titled Jee Le Zaraa is in the pipeline. It will revolve around Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. It was months ago that Farhan Akhtar and his team announced this film. However, there has been no progress on the project as yet. In between, there were reports suggesting that the project has been put on a back burner. But we have some interesting scoop. Jee Le Zara is very much on track and its shooting is expected to begin very soon. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Ranveer Singh to Katrina Kaif; Bollywood stars' holiday hotspots

Jee Le Zara shooting to begin soon?

Zoya Akhtar and the team have wrapped up the shooting for The Archies that stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others. Now, they have a good time to take a small break around Christmas and New Year. We hear that the next project that they are going to begin is Jee Le Zara. A source tells us that the shooting for Jee Le Zara will begin early next year. The team is coordinating the dates with all three ladies and closing the best possible time to shoot the film. The team is very excited for the same and the announcement of when the film will go on floors will be made soon.

Alia Bhatt who became a mother in the month of November would have had enough time by then of maternity break. Priyanka Chopra is also expected to give her dates soon so that the work on Jee Le Zara can begin. Source tells us that quite a few bits of the film will be shot abroad but there are some portions that will be canned in India. So we will be able to see our Desi Girl around.