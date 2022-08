Fans were damn excited when Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt announced a road trip film just like Dil Chahta Hai together. However ever since the announcement, there is no development on the film- when is it happening? That's the million-dollar question everyone is asking, But do we have an answer? Yes, we do! The film is definitely happening, but not anytime soon. The film has gone on the back burner for a while as all the leading ladies are embracing motherhood. Also Read - From Salman Khan's bone marrow to Rakhi Sawant's breasts: 10 Bollywood celebs who have pledged to donate their organs

A very well-placed source informs, "Right now due to the personal developments in Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt's life, the makers want to give the actresses their much-needed space and start shooting only when they are comfortable to begin the shooting. Alia is right now expecting her first child with , one cannot expect her to shoot this road trip film during her pregnancy, which speaks that the film is going to get delayed. While Priyanka who welcomed her daughter Maltie Chopra Jonas just six months ago is happily spending her time with her daughter and is ready to hit the screen when her leading ladies will". Also Read - Brahmastra: Why is Mouni Roy missing from promotions? Here's how her on-ground presence can benefit Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film

While talking about Katrina Kaif, there has been a strong buzz about the Tiger 3 actress being pregnant after getting married to . But the couple hasn't yet made any announcement on the same. Katerina has wrapped her most successful franchise film Tiger 3 along with and will soon start the promotions of Phone Bhoot along with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and with whom she will appear on 's Koffee With Karan 7 and fans cannot wait for the entertainment. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actors who DO NOT have Indian citizenship

Advertisement

Jee Le Zaraa is going to be the most memorable film for the audience helmed by . He will be wearing the director's hat after a long gap. However, we all are waiting for the leading ladies to start the shooting soon. While we got in touch with the production team on the latest development about the film as all the leading ladies are embracing motherhood, they remained unavailable to comment.