Jee Le Zaraa: Vicky Kaushal to romance his real life wife Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's film?

Last year, it was announced that will be directing a film titled Jee Le Zaraa which will star , , and in the lead roles. Reportedly, the movie will mainly revolve around these three girls going on a road trip, and it was said that the makers are finding it hard to get A-list male actors for the film. There were reports that Farhan has decided to play one of the male leads in the film, and now, it is said that has been approached for the movie.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Vicky has been approached to play one of the male leads, and he will be seen opposite his real-life wife Katrina Kaif in the movie. A source told the portal, "The decision of approaching Vicky Kaushal to feature in the film is pure gold. Now add to that the plan is to cast him opposite Katrina Kaif, which will make Jee Le Zaraa the first film the couple feature in together. This in itself is a marketing dream and makes promoting a film that much more easier."

"With Farhan Akhtar casting himself and now Vicky also being roped in that leaves just one male lead role vacant. And casting one person is far easier than three, and that to in a film that is based on three female leads," added the source.

Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Vicky and Katrina on the big screen together. We have mostly seen that two actors feature in a movie, fall in love, and then get married. But, that’s not the scenario with Vicky and Kat. The couple has not yet worked together in a movie. We are sure their fans would be excited to see their favourite stars on the big screen.