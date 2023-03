Salman Khan is back with his romantic avatar after a long time with his most-awaited film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And the latest song, Jee Rahe The Hum," sung by the superstar, is winning hearts—and how. The song just dropped on the internet and is winning hearts, and Salman Khan looks extremely handsome and cool. In this new avatar, we are in love with his long and luscious hairstyle. He is looking so good and loveable. The song is a winner, and the netizens are going gaga over it. They are calling the song beautiful and thanking the superstar for showing real romance on screen without any vulgarity.

Watch the video of Salman Khan's new song Jee Rahe The Hum

In the Era of Cringe Remake Songs with No Repeat value, @BeingSalmanKhan is Coming up with Back to Back Original Hit Songs ❤️ No.1 Song on All the Platforms #NaiyoLagda will complete 100M Views & 2M Likes in a Few Days & #JeeRaheTheHum gonna Repeat the Success of Naiyo Lagda! pic.twitter.com/kmGhrTWHr9 — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) March 21, 2023