Jeegar Chauhan and Malhar Thakar emerge as the most looked upon producer-actor duo

Entertainment needs work in front of the camera as well as behind it. Some rule with their amazing acting skills and few deliver exceptional behind-the-scenes help. This is where the combination of a mind-blowing actor and a producer who does it all to make the shot happen. Jeegar Chauhan and Malhar Thakar emerges as the perfect blast of a producer actor duo that the modern Gujarati Film Industry is gifted with. Jeegar and Malhar have been lately working on multiple projects and it seems like they are going to present some incredible work for their audiences.

Jeegar is all set to deliver a movie alongside Malhar, which is reportedly wrapped and is in post-production. The movie's name is yet to be disclosed, however, the news of this recent venture together is setting high standards as these two individuals are regarded as people with great skills in their field. Them being together is going to bring creative angles to the project. They are currently working on releasing a few extraordinary films in the coming year and wish to entertain their fans and followers.

In a conversation, Jeegar mentioned, “We have just finished wrapping the movie. It is the sole movie till date that is both started and wrapped up by me. This project shall bring in some fresh air for sure. Dhuandhaar wasn't started by me but I completed it, on the other hand, Kesariya is still in the shooting stage and we hope to finish it soon too. Malhar and I are closely working on projects that we plan to deliver in the coming years. I just love working with such talented yet mature actors. He grabs his role and gives it all to it and to work alongside him is a pleasant feeling as a producer. Malhar is co-producing this movie alongside me and I hope the viewers like our attempt to make this film starring many talents including Ragi Jani and Jayesh More. We wish to serve many interesting projects together in near future.”