Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is a box office hit, as the film has collected 224 at the Hindi box office, and the overall collection of the film is rupees 376 crore in one week. And despite Tiger 3 suffering a massive loss on his first Sunday due to India's World Cup 2023 finale, it managed to make 10.25 crore. Salman Khan fans are in love with his Tiger character and celebrating the huge success of the film. The latest one to join in the celebration is none other than Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol. Yes. Both stars share a great rapport, and this latest post shared by Sunny Deol for Salman Khan only proves they have come a long way. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Al Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan indirectly hints at Tiger 4 with Katrina Kaif?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol congratulates Salman Khan on Tiger 3's success.

Sunny Deol drops a picture with the superstar, and it looks like they celebrated the success all night. Fans are going gaga over their bonding and are insisting they do a film together. Sunny and Salman shared a screen with Jeet in the 90s, and it's high time someone offered them a film together. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain confesses to being jealous about Ankita Lokhande's popularity; netizens say, 'Asli chehra saamne' [Check Reactions]

Recently, when Sunny Deol and Bobby marked their presence on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8, Bobby revealed how Salman Khan had told him about taking Sunhy Paaji's help and climbing on his back to get success. Salman is a down-to-earth superstar, and he never fails to acknowledge people who helped him in his bad phase. Also Read - This Bollywood leading actress thought her career was over and decided to leave the industry but a superstar rescued her

Trending Now

After earning 376 crore globally, it will be interesting to watch if Salman's Tiger 3 will manage to break Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 record or not.