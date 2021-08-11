Jeh or Jehangir Ali Khan: Swara Bhasker calls all those with a problem with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son's name 'donkeys'

and Saif Ali Khan once again became a topic of discussion due to the name of their son. It got reported that the couple has named their second son Jehangir Ali Khan. It was after a few reports suggested that Kareena in her book referred her second son as Jehangir. However, later it was cleared that Kareena did not refer to her son as Jehangir and on an Insta live she cleared the air saying her son's name is Jeh Ali Khan. However, social media was abuzz discussing the couple and their son's name. Now, Swara has shared her views on the same. Also Read - Netizens brutally troll Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as reports of the couple naming their second child Jehangir and not Jeh, float around – view tweets

On Twitter, Swara Bhasker called people who are having issues or discussing Saif-Kareena's son's name as 'donkeys'. In Hindi, she wrote, that what and how a couple plans to name their child is nobody's business. She wrote, "किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं - पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं…. तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! (A couple has picked a name for their child, that couple is not you - yet you have an opinion over what and why the name so the issue is in your head which hurt your feelings. Then you are the biggest donkey of this world)" Check out her tweet below:

किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं - पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं…. तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! ??? #Jehangir #mindyourownbusiness — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 11, 2021

Earlier, it was Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan who had commented on this and stated, "Jeh...jaan. What's in a name? Love...live and let it be. Children are God's blessings" on Instagram.

Well, this is not the first time that the couple is facing backlash over their son's name. After Saif and Kareena named their first son Taimur, their was an immense uproar on social media with a lot of people slamming the couple.