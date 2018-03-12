Jennifer Winget's traditional outings for Bepannaah promotions are not to be missed - view pics

After playing the deadly villainous character of Maya Mehrotra in Sony TV's Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget is all set to come to the small screen with her upcoming show Bepannaah. The show will go on air on Colors TV from March 19, this year. It will be a romantic thriller and the promos of this daily soap are intriguing enough. While the promotion of the show is in full swing, we snapped the gorgeous actress in her traditional best. Also Read - Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna, Mouni Roy – 10 television actresses with hair like Rapunzel – view pics

Jennifer has always stunned us with her unique fashion ensembles. The actress never misses a chance to get a thumbs up from the fashion police or make our heads turn with her stylish fashion outings. From her onscreen avatar to her real life outings, this diva can pull off any dress. From the latest buzz and what the makers are offering us with the promos, we guess that Jennifer will be playing a traditional wife who is ardently in love with her husband and believes him with all her might. Though her husband, played by Sehban Azim dies and is found holding hands of a different lady, Jennifer's character doesn't lose her trust in her husband is adamant to find out the truth behind it. The actress is promoting the show with her co-stars, flaunting a traditional look and oh my god, she looks every bit regal in it. From her pink lehenga gown to her peach pink and golden ensemble, you won't stop staring at her. Paired with minimalistic jewellery and nude makeup with flowy hair, Jennifer looks too gorgeous. Check out her pictures here...

As Jennifer and Harshad will be starring opposite each other for the first time, their fans are too excited. The show will go on air this February. The crew was shooting for the show in Mussoorie and the remaining sequence will be shot in Mumbai. The show is loosely based on the 1970s film, Kati Patang.

